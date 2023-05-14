Bonapart River levels through Cache Creek continue to slowly drop

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Bonaparte River flowing through Cache Creek on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures hit a scorching 32.4 C in Cache Creek Saturday and similar highs are expected again Sunday, but the Bonaparte River level continues to drop.

The village east of Kamloops has dealt with significant flooding for more than two weeks, and more than 100 homes remain evacuated.

The flooding has somewhat subsided for the time being, but the Bonaparte River may rise as another heat wave hits the province, melting the higher elevation snowpack that feeds the river.

But as of Sunday, Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre, says the river level continues to drop.

“We have been watching very closely,” Coomber said. “The trend is a very slight decline, but continuous. We were told though that the hot weather, if it was going to affect us, we would start seeing the effects on Monday or Tuesday.

“Fingers crossed that it's just going to be a beautiful weekend and nothing more than that.”

Meanwhile, the snowpack that feeds Cache Creek has fully melted, and further flooding of that waterway is not expected unless a rain event hits the area. There is no rain in the forecast for at least the next week.

Saturday, a leak was discovered in one of the village's water mains, prompting a temporary restriction of all water usage. The water has now been turned back on, but the village is under a boil water advisory as a precaution, in case any river water has infiltrated the line.

A local state of emergency will remain in place until at least May 20.