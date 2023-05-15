TNFC estimated productions resulted in direct output of $18 million in 2022

Photo: Castanet

The film industry continues to grow in the region, with the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission estimating that filming activity resulted in a direct output of $18 million into the area last year.

During a board meeting in early May, Terri Hadwin, film commissioner, told Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors the TNFC worked on 82 production inquiries in 2022 — up from 49 in 2021, and 27 in 2020.

“In 2023 we are averaging a little over one new inquiry per week,” Hadwin said.

She said 25 productions happened in the TNRD in 2022, including commercials, documentaries and TV series.

Last week, in a City of Kamloops council meeting, Crystal Gelineau, external relations liaison, told mayor and councillors the film industry is also booming within the municipality.

Gelineau said there were 103 days of film production and 12 projects filmed between July and December 2022.

"We also, just last week, received a notification of another feature film wanting to film in Kamloops and area, so we're super excited about that,” she said.

In a report to council, the external relations division noted projects varied from small documentaries and local projects to large productions from around the world.

The report applauded other city divisions, from the civic operations team to protective services, for their help with opening and closing sidewalks and streets, and working with neighbourhoods to mitigate concerns.

“Staff deserve high praise for their ability to get the large amount of work done in a timely and efficient way, no matter how last minute the request was while making Kamloops shine on the big and small screens,” the report said.

In early 2023, an industry magazine named Kamloops one of the top filmmaking locations in North America, describing the Thompson-Nicola region as “quietly astonishing,” and noting lucrative tax credits in place to help lure film productions.