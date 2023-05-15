Kamloops council favours bylaw to speed up processing for minor variance requests

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council has taken steps towards adopting a bylaw expected to speed up processing times for minor development variance requests, allowing city staff and elected officials to focus on larger projects.

On Tuesday, Kamloops council passed the first three readings of a bylaw which will delegate authority to city staff to issue minor variance permits instead of requiring these applications to come before council.

City planner Erin O’Reilly told council the bylaw will allow staff to make decisions on variances for the size and dimension of buildings, parking and loading space requirements, signs and landscaping.

She said the bylaw includes criteria for determining whether a proposed variance is minor, and guidelines to be considered when deciding whether to issue a permit.

“Delegating authority for minor variances will substantially reduce the time associated with processing variance requests from approximately 11 weeks to four weeks,” O’Reilly said.

She said this will free up staff time to process more complex development applications for increasing local housing supply.

In addition, more time during council meetings could be focused on major variances which might attract more input from the public.

According to statistics from the city's planning and development division, between 2017 and 2022, 177 minor variances were requested, 99 per cent of which were approved.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she was “very supportive” of the bylaw.

“I'm thrilled to see the cutting of red tape in substantial ways that will speed up these times for approval,” she said.

Neustaeter also strongly recommended builders consult with property neighbours about planned developments, and emphasized the importance of being responsible, accountable and transparent to residents.

“I would suggest that as we speed up building, as we begin this infill process faster, that's going to become more and more important,” she said.

Coun. Margot Middleton asked staff what they would do if they felt they had a possible conflict of interest with an application, noting elected officials must abide by strict rules if a matter coming before council will impact them personally.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, sustainability and engineering director, noted there are two delegating officials, so the application could be passed to the other one to avoid a conflict.

He said staff has the ability to bring an application before council if they believe it has the potential to be contentious, or if the they feel there will be a conflict of interest.

Council voted unanimously to approve the first three readings of the bylaw, which will go to a future council meeting for adoption.