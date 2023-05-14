High hopes for temporary car-free perimeter around North Kamloops school

Photo: City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops and SD73 are preparing to launch a pilot program involving a temporary, car-free perimeter set up around Arthur Hatton elementary school during pick up and drop off times. The red lines on this image indicate streets that will close for one hour on weekday mornings and on hour during afternoons.

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is expecting a pilot project involving a car-free perimeter set up around a North Shore school will result in improved safety, more space for kids to play and reduced emissions from traffic congestion.

A statement announcing the Safer School Streets pilot program, a joint project from the City of Kamloops and School District 73, was released last week.

The initiative, which will see a temporary, car-free perimeter set up around Arthur Hatton elementary during drop-off and pickup times, was further discussed at a meeting between city council and the SD73 board of education on Wednesday, May 3.

Trina Cassidy, secretary-treasurer for the school district, said the school district was first approached by Dr. Trent Smith, a local paediatrician, about the idea. In November 2022, Smith, along with Interior Health’s Dr. Carol Fenton, attended a board meeting to make a presentation about the pilot project.

“We really felt as a collective, that this was such a great opportunity,” Cassidy said.

“The purpose is to improve safety and encourage active modes of travel by prioritizing walking, and cycling and rolling for children, their caregivers, and then of course, teachers.”

Smith said generally, Canadian kids are achieving below-recommended physical activity levels, noting active transportation is an “intuitive” way to include more activity into daily routines.

“Habit change always requires conscious effort and often a shift in priorities,” Smith said in a statement.

“The change is worthwhile, as walking or rolling helps children’s overall health, academic performance and social well-being.”

Cassidy said the school district is anticipating other benefits as well, including a reduction in traffic congestion and emissions resulting in improved air quality.

“Programs of this nature often start with a pilot project and have developed into seasonal and permanent implementation depending on the school. So we’re really excited about this," she said.

The pilot project will run from May 29 until June 9.

Each weekday, short road closures will happen on Schubert Drive between Holly Avenue to Oak Road, and on Chestnut Avenue from Schubert to Fortune Drive Frontage Road. The closures will take place from 7:45 a.m. until 8:45 a.m., and again from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Cassidy noted residents who need to get into the area will be either accompanied or asked to drive at a walking pace.

Grieve said people with mobility issues will still be able to be dropped off directly at the school.

Coun. Kelly Hall asked school board representatives if they have identified any success metrics for the pilot program.

Cassidy said a survey will be administered to parents who can report any changes in patterns or habits.

She noted Arthur Hatton’s parent community was notified beforehand, and asked if they were on board with the car-free pilot.

“There was enough parents who said ‘Yes, you know what, let’s give it a try,’” Cassidy said.