Lawyers working to get Kamloops murder trial back on track

Photo: RCMP Jason Michael Holm

The trial of a Kamloops man accused of stabbing his friend to death is still on pause as lawyers try to set dates for the defence case.

Jason Michael Holm, 39, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Paul Samuel Whitten, also 39, who was killed on Clarke Street in the West End on Aug. 1, 2020.

Court has heard Whitten was stabbed 49 times. Police found him gravely injured on a balcony on Clarke Street after responding to a 911 call about a man covered in blood. Before he died, court heard, Whitten identified his killer as “Jason.”

Holm was arrested about four hours after Whitten died and he admitted his guilt to police, blaming voices in his head.

The Crown closed its case at the end of March. Since then, lawyers have been trying to set dates for defence evidence about Holm’s mental state.

Defence lawyer Marilyn Sandford said she plans to call evidence in support of a not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD) finding.

Holm has a history of mental illness and was seen by multiple witnesses behaving erratically in the days before Whitten was stabbed. He has twice been found NCRMD on previous criminal charges.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday to set a date for the continuation of Holm’s trial.