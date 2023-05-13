Man charged in fatal 2021 shooting elects trial by judge and jury

Photo: RCMP Lukas Anderson

An accused killer facing charges stemming from a 2021 slaying in a downtown Kamloops motel has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

Lukas Wade Anderson is facing one count of manslaughter using a firearm and two gun-related charges.

The 29-year-old is accused of killing Michael Wayne Stewart, 23, who was found dead in a suite at the Howard Johnson Motel on Columbia Street on Feb. 13, 2021.

At the time, police said they were called for a report of shots fired and arrived to find a man shot to death.

Mounties later said the victim and shooter were known to each other.

Anderson has elected to be tried by a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.

Lawyers will return to court on May 25 to set a date for Anderson’s four-day preliminary inquiry.