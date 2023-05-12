Kamloops lawyer Bagabuyo arrested for first-degree murder of TRU instructor, police say

Photo: Castanet olice were on scene last spring at a home on Columbia Street owned by Butch Bagabuyo, a Kamloops lawyer facing one count of interfering with human remains.

A Kamloops lawyer has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Thompson Rivers University instructor whose body was found last year in a rental van in Dufferin.

Kamloops Mounties said Butch Bagabuyo has been arrested for the first-degree murder of Mohd Abdullah.

“After a lengthy and in-depth investigation into the death of Mr. Abdullah, a charge of first-degree murder against Rogelio ‘Butch’ Bagabuyo was approved by the BC Prosecution Service,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Nestor Baird said Bagabuyo was arrested on Friday.

“Earlier today, Mr. Bagabuyo was located in Kamloops where he was arrested and taken into custody without incident,” he said.

“The investigation will now continue to progress through the court process and no further information will be available for release.”

Bagabuyo is already facing one count of interfering with human remains. The 55-year-old was arrested and charged last year, days after Mohd Abdullah’s body was found by police inside a vehicle parked outside a home on Monterey Place, a cul de sac off Hillside Drive in Dufferin.

Abdullah had been reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later.

According to court documents, Bagabuyo is accused of placing Abdullah’s body “in a plastic bin.” All other details of the allegations against him are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Abdullah, who also worked as a pilates and yoga instructor in the city, was remembered by TRU colleagues as being a quiet and kind man.

Last year, then-Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said the probe of Abdullah’s slaying was complex and an “unprecended” investigation for local police. He said the RCMP’s provincial office had hired and paid for a judicial referee to assist with the work.

Bagabuyo had been free on $10,000 bail since last March. He is scheduled to stand trial in July on the indignity allegation, but that is now unlikely to proceed given the murder charge.