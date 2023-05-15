Woman facing lengthy prison sentence back behind bars

Photo: RCMP Angeline Morris

A Kamloops woman who went on the lam while awaiting a potentially lengthy prison sentence is back behind bars.

Angeline Morris, 44, was convicted in January on one count of possessing a loaded prohibited firearm following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Police found her passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on the Tk’emlups reserve on Jan. 6, 2021. When she was arrested, officers found a modified flare gun inside Morris’ jacket pocket. It had been modified to fire a live round.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi has said he is seeking a prison sentence longer than two years.

Court heard Morris, who was free on bail, failed to show up for appointments relating to a pre-sentence report. A warrant was issued and she was arrested on May 2.

Morris, who remains behind bars, appeared for a brief hearing on Monday. She will return to court on May 23 to set a date for her sentencing.