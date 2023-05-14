Kamloops council votes unanimously to officially adopt new code of conduct

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council voted unanimously to adopt a new code of conduct during a meeting on Tuesday.

The code of conduct sets out expectations for elected officials or committee members, which would include citizens, should they be appointed to committees in the future.

The code outlines that these individuals must not bully or harass others, and must treat other members, city staff and city volunteers with respect.

Council and committee members must avoid making statements attacking other members, staff or volunteers or their respective families, and must not obstruct city staff in their efforts to implement council decisions.

While introducing the new code of conduct in a mid-April meeting, Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, said the bylaw includes consequences if the code of conduct is breached, and there is a “clear and fair process” leading to the imposition of these consequences.

During the meeting last month, council also approved a motion put forward by Coun. Nancy Bepple to review the code of conduct bylaw again next year.