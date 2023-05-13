Venture Kamloops says trip to European employment expo 'bearing fruit'

Photo: Castanet The Venture Kamloops office located in downtown Kamloops.

The executive director of Venture Kamloops says a recent trip to an employment expo in Europe resulted in hundreds of contacts made for Thompson-Okanagan employers.

Jim Anderson presented in front of Kamloops council on Tuesday, providing an update on the economic development organization’s activities over the past year.

He noted workforce shortages are top of mind for Venture Kamloops.

“We have gone from adding workforce development to the strategic plan, to elevating it to an area of concern, to where we're at now — where some of our actions can be classified as desperate times call for desperate measures,” Anderson told council.

He said Venture Kamloops recently received funding from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior and collaborated with other Thompson-Okanagan communities to purchase a corridor of booths at a large employment expo in Europe.

The purpose of the trip was to collect resumes and bring them back to B.C.

“I'm happy to say that that is already bearing fruit. Local employers are conducting interviews with candidates that we were introduced to,” Anderson said.

He said the employment expo drew 15,000 to 17,000 attendees, and about 700 contacts were made.

“They sliced and diced which ones were appropriate for the Okanagan or the Thompson, and we ended up with our batch and we are distributing those to the employers as we speak,” Anderson said.

“We continue to work on that, we're making plans for other trips and other avenues.”

The executive director said Venture Kamloops has also developed a new website section to help employers who are trying to navigate government programs that assist them find staff through local employment or immigration.

“It's a vast field that we're trying to make as simple as possible to bring results,” he said.

Anderson noted Venture Kamloops is actively recruiting people who can build more homes and help to grow the region’s housing inventory.

“We can't talk about recruiting new people to the city to work here unless we can find them a place to live,” he said.

He said the majority of active inquiries from businesses not currently operating in Kamloops are in the field of real estate development.

“We’re actively recruiting additional hands to put to work to grow the housing inventory, and to try to ease that pressure,” he said.

According to data from Venture Kamloops, there were 78 inquiries from groups not currently doing business in the city in 2022, as well as 134 startups and 174 expansions — just slightly below the numbers reported in 2021.

Statistics show 800 new clients made contact with Venture Kamloops over the past two years, which is equivalent to two new clients per day.