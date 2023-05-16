Charity soccer tournament looks to raise money for minority youth sports

Photo: Unique Get Together Society

Registration is open for a charity soccer tournament later this summer that seeks to raise money for minority youth in sports.

The six-on-six tournament will take place at Singh Bowl in Brocklehurst on July 8.

The event is being hosted by Unique Get Together Society, which is a non-profit organization that helps marginalized people get through difficult times.

The tournament is for ages 18 and up only, and is co-ed. Games will start as early as 8:30 am. Registration for the tournament is $200 per team and cash prizes will be given out to the three top teams.

The field is smaller than normal a normal soccer field, so only six players are allowed on at a time, with teams of 10. Games will have two 20-minute halves with five-minute breaks in between.

Registration can be found at this google form.