City of Kamloops declares state of local emergency to protect Westsyde irrigation system from erosion

The City of Kamloops has declared a state of local emergency due to continued erosion of river banks near the Noble Creek Irrigation System intake in Westsyde.

In a news release Friday, the city said the order would allow for the completion of work to protect infrastructure, and there is no threat to life, health or safety.

The city said by declaring the state of local emergency, it can install urgent erosion protection in the area.

“Continued bank erosion near the Noble Creek Irrigation System intake has been worsened by the recent thawing of deep frost,” the statement said.

City staff are working with engineering consultants, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, the provincial Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the Ministry of Forests to complete the project.

The state of local emergency went into effect at 10 a.m. on Friday and is expected to remain in place for about a week.

Anyone with flood or erosion concerns is asked to contact the city’s civic operations call centre at 250-828-3461.