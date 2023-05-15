Downtown basketball tournament looks to raise cash for kids in need

Photo: Hoops in the Loops A previous team playing in the tournament last year.

A popular three-on-three basketball tournament is returning to Victoria Street next month, seeking to raise money for kids in need who want to play sports.

The Hoops in the Loops tournament will feature two full days of action, with teams made up of three or four players. There are women’s and men’s divisions with age groups ranging from Grade 4 to competitive adult.

Each game is 10 minutes and takes place on Victoria Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue.

Allan Dodds, the organizer of the event, said that in previous years teams have come from all across western Canada.

He said anyone is welcome to register. Registration for teams is available on the Hoops in the Loops website, and ranges from $100 to $400 per team. Registration closes on May 25.

The fundraising goal is $10,000, with all proceeds going to KidSports Kamloops — which helps families in the Kamloops area gain access to funding for youth sports.

“You have a direct impact on somebody’s ability to play sports in Kamloops,” Dodds said.

Dodds said he hopes to see more women and girls participate in this year's tournament. He said a Kelowna women’s team that won last year ended up going to compete at the world championship.

The tournament is free to watch and will feature face painting, a slam dunk competition, a pizza party from Pizza Pi and barbers offering haircuts.

The tournament is slated to run June 10 and June 11.