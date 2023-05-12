Suspect caught after break-in at TNRD building in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Contributed Broken glass was seen at the entrance to the TNRD Civic Building on Friday morning.

Kamloops Mounties arrested a woman after a break-in Friday morning at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Civic Building on Victoria Street.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops an officer responded to the 400-block of Victoria Street after 3 a.m. on Friday after a person was seen breaking a glass door.

“Upon attendance, police located and arrested a woman," she said. "She is being held in custody for a bail hearing."

Colton Davies, communications and marketing manager for the TNRD, said staff have been reviewing security footage and have been in contact with the RCMP about the incident.

Davies said some glass panes on the civic building’s front doors were smashed and someone did gain entry to the atrium, but nothing seems to have been stolen.

“They didn't gain entrance to any other parts of the building — just the atrium, is our understanding," he said.

"No other alarms went off for other tenants or for any of our parts of the building, so that's as far as the person would have gone."

Davies said the glass has been cleaned up and plywood has been secured over the broken windows.

“Hopefully that will be replaced sometime next week,” he said.

He noted there shouldn’t be any disruptions for library or art gallery patrons, or other residents hoping to access the civic building.