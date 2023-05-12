Suspect sought in alleged credit card fraud at Sahali store

Photo: RCMP Police say this person is a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation following an alleged incident on April 18 at a store on Summit Drive in Sahali.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect in an ongoing fraud investigation.

According to Mounties, officers were called just before noon on April 18 to investigate an alleged fraud at a store in the 1600-block of Summit Drive.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said someone walked into the store and attempted to use a credit card that did not belong to them.

“We are releasing the image in hopes that someone will recognize the person and be able to help us further the investigation,” she said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call police at 250-828-3000.