214534
214867
Kamloops  

One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on Seymour Street

T-bone crash on Seymour

- | Story: 426415

Traffic was snarled on a busy downtown Kamloops street on Friday morning as crews cleaned up following a T-bone collision.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seymour Street and Eighth Avenue at about 10 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Firefighters and paramedics had Seymour Street completely blocked off for a time.

One person was taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

210600