One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on Seymour Street

Photo: Mya Toews Emergency crews responded to a two-car collision Friday at the intersection of Seymour Street and Eighth Avenue.

Traffic was snarled on a busy downtown Kamloops street on Friday morning as crews cleaned up following a T-bone collision.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seymour Street and Eighth Avenue at about 10 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Firefighters and paramedics had Seymour Street completely blocked off for a time.

One person was taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.