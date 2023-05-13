Charity golf tournament hopes to raise $30K for Kamloops Hospice, Wild Sheep Society

Photo: NextGen Electrical

A charity golf tournament will tee off at Bighorn Golf and Country Club next month seeking to raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Kamloops hospice and the Wild Sheep Society of B.C.

Organizer Greg Nalleweg, whose NextGen Electrical is hosting the Kamloops Hospice House Charity Golf Tournament, said the goal is to raise $30,000.

Nalleweg said he wants to give back to the community that supported him, as he had a family member admitted to the hospice a couple years ago.

“I'm a firm believer in giving back to the community and teaching my boys, my kids that," he said. "That kind of thing is important, so I'll lead by example.”

Entry to the tournament is $150, which includes the green fee, golf cart and food and drinks at the banquet dinner. There will also be a silent auction and door prizes available after golfing has finished.

There are 120 spots available for golfers, and tickets can be purchased on the NextGen website, by email at [email protected] or by phone number at 250-376-5446.

All ages are welcome to attend.

The tournament is slated for June 2, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.