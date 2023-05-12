Worst of Bonaparte River high water likely over, river forecast shows

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Bonaparte River flowing through Cache Creek on Wednesday morning.

The Bonaparte River has likely peaked, according to B.C. River Forecast Centre models.

The river’s discharge at Cache Creek is now below 90 metres squared per second — still well above a 20-year flood level, but down about 10 per cent since Wednesday’s peak.

Village officials on Thursday extended evacuation orders until at least May 15. Information officer Wendy Coomber said that decision was made due to the impending heat wave slated to bake B.C., which could increase snow melt and cause river levels to rise.

An estimated 300 Cache Creek residents have been ordered out of their homes due to flooding. Many are in Kamloops, where an emergency support services centre has been set up on McArthur Island.

Coomber said Thursday village officials are worried Cache Creek itself, which began to flood late last month, could rise again with increased snowmelt.

