Crews hauling sediment from Cache Creek as officials keep eye on Bonaparte River

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Bonaparte River flowing through Cache Creek on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 11:11 a.m.

The Bonaparte River is still high but hasn’t yet spilled its banks, while plenty of work continues in the Village of Cache Creek to clean up from recent flooding.

Wendy Coomber, information officer with Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre, said on Friday crews have been removing sediment from around the creek near the Quartz Road culvert.

She said they removed 99 trucks of sediment from the area on Thursday.

“They still have more to come,” Coomber said.

“We’re getting [trucks] from Bonaparte, we’re getting them from one of the local cement haulers. Any local contractor with a dump truck we’ve been phoning to ask if they’d like some work.”

Coomber said work is progressing rapidly and crews expect to be finished on Friday.

“Not that Quartz Road is going to be open — that’s certainly a question for the future, but at least it will be cleaned up around there,” she said.

The province has sent a debris manager to the village, who is to be shared between Cache Creek and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

“Hopefully they will be able to help us clean this mess up a little faster and determine where it goes and who’s responsible for what part of it,” Coomber said.

At this time, Coomber said, officials are only concerned with the potential for further water rise in the Bonaparte River.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has indicated there is still snow in the Hihum area and Bonaparte Lake, and given high temperatures expected this weekend, the village has been told to expect rising river levels by early next week.

Evacuation orders put in place for over 100 homes have been extended until May 16, but Coomber noted those could be rescinded earlier if conditions warrant.

According to the village, security is watching evacuated properties 24 hours a day.

Coomber said the Bonaparte is still within its banks.

“There’s erosion along the banks, but any any water is generally just seeping up from the ground from the water table because of the high levels of the river,” she said.

Old Cariboo Road north of the post office will be single lane alternating traffic while heavy equipment repairs river bank erosion. Highways through the village are open, but are still reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

DriveBC said drivers on Highway 97 and Highway 1 should expect average wait times of 30 minutes or more, and travellers should consider an alternate route if possible.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

The Bonaparte River has likely peaked, according to B.C. River Forecast Centre models.

The river’s discharge at Cache Creek is now below 90 cubic metres per second — still well above a 20-year flood level, but down about 10 per cent since Wednesday’s peak.

Village officials on Thursday extended evacuation orders until at least May 15. Information officer Wendy Coomber said that decision was made due to the impending heat wave slated to bake B.C., which could increase snow melt and cause river levels to rise.

An estimated 300 Cache Creek residents have been ordered out of their homes due to flooding. Many are in Kamloops, where an emergency support services centre has been set up on McArthur Island.

Coomber said Thursday village officials are worried Cache Creek itself, which began to flood late last month, could rise again with increased snowmelt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.