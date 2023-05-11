Drivers warned of 'major delays' as air ambulance dispatched to Hwy. 5 crash

Photo: DriveBC Drivers on the Coquihalla Highway are warned of major delays after a crash south of Merritt.

Travellers along the Coquihalla Highway are being warned to expect major delays as an air ambulance has been dispatched to respond to a crash south of Merritt.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident happened on Highway 5 between Comstock Road and Kane Valley Road.

DriveBC said drivers can expect “major delays” of up to one hour as the air ambulance lands.

An update is expected later on Thursday evening. This story will be updated as more information is available.