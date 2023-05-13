Kamloops council denies development permit for project near historic train station

Photo: City of Kamloops / Richard Hunter Architect Inc. Council voted in opposition to a development permit for a proposed build incorporating a restaurant and bar and two apartments on a lot next to the historic CN Railway station.

Kamloops council has denied a development permit application for a three-storey build proposed for a lot next to the historic CN railway building, citing concerns about building design and a lack of neighbourhood engagement.

The development proposed for 520 Lorne Street included plans for a restaurant and bar and two residential units — a one-bedroom unit and a three-bedroom unit.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he wouldn’t be supporting the development permit application as proposed on Tuesday because he felt the look of the building wasn't the best fit for the historic area.

“I think it should go back to the developer to work on it where it fits the landscape of that piece of property so the neighbours are happy with it, the roof line is a little bit lower, it looks similar to the heritage building next door,” he said.

A number of residents attended Tuesday’s council meeting, bringing forward concerns around a parking variance application which would allow fewer parking spaces for the site, the height of the building and its design, which some said wouldn’t fit the historic character of Station Plaza.

One resident who lives near the property said he was concerned the three-storey building would impact his privacy, and added the plaza was built on the notion that the old rail station would be the “paramount feature.”

He said other residents don’t feel the proposed design was consistent with any of the existing buildings, especially the historic rail station.

“We’re not against development — we’re against this particular development,” he said.

Council received three letters in favour of the variance application and nine opposing the application — including a petition with 49 signatures. Seven more letters were received expressing concerns about the development.

Several councillors said they struggled with the fact that nearby residents said there were no opportunities for consultation or engagement with the developer.

“I don’t know, given how it's gone forward, that I can support this,” said Coun. Stephen Karpuk.

“I would suggest like Coun. Sarai, I would love to see this come back again in a different iteration.”

Coun. Nancy Bepple supported the development, noting the space has been empty for a long time.

She showed council members a photo of a row of homes in a city in the Netherlands — two of which had an old style of architecture, while one of them was more modern in design.

“The philosophy is that you can’t replicate the old, you should just try to put in something new that is beautiful,” Bepple said.

Council ultimately voted 6-1 to deny the development permit. Bepple was the only vote in favour.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly and Coun. Dale Bass recused themselves from the discussion and vote as each of them had made comments suggesting they had already made their minds up on the matter before receiving public submissions on the proposal.