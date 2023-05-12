BC Lions Fan Fest returns to Hillside Stadium for May long weekend

Photo: BC Lions

The popular BC Lions Fan Fest will return to Hillside Stadium in a little over a week, giving Leos' fans in the Tournament Capital a unique opportunity to meet the team.

Fan Fest, which has been a part of the Lions' preseason camp since the club began training in Kamloops in 2010, will take place on May 20. It is free to attend.

All members of the team are going to participate in all of the events, said Matt Baker, BC Lions communications and content manager.

“We want to have a presence in the community, build better communities and [Fan Fest] kind of gets back to that,” he said.

Fan Fest begins at 1 p.m. with the kick off, at 2 p.m. the BC Lions will scrimmage, followed by an autograph session and the Play with the Pros football clinic.

The Play with the Pros clinic allows kids from ages six to 13 to learn from the Lions players, it begins at 4:30 p.m. after the autograph session. Registration is required and available on the BC Lions website.

Food trucks will also be on hand.