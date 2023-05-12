Kamloops schools, BCWS prepared as heatwave set to take hold over weekend

Photo: Castanet

A spring heat wave set to bake Kamloops this weekend has officials urging residents to keep cool and be careful in the backcountry.

Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor told Castanet Kamloops the heat will be on through the weekend, reaching an expected 32 C by Monday.

Friday’s high is expected to be 24 C, followed by 29 C on Saturday and 30 C on Sunday.

“On Monday, we're forecasting record temperatures right now of 32 C,” Proctor said.

“The record being previously 31.17 C in 1973, so we're definitely setting things up to be a pretty warm kind of timeframe.”

Highs of 32 C are also forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Proctor said the hot weather is not expected to stick around much longer than that.

“[The heat] is unusual, but it doesn't look like it's going to be sort of record breaking for a long-term event,” he said.

“It looks like we're going to push those temperatures on Monday and Tuesday off about 32 degrees, which will be record setting or near record setting for those days.”

Proctor noted the hot weather could worsen fire conditions.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Ayden Coray said the agency is prepared with crews on standby.

She also urged caution to anyone venturing into the backcountry.

“There are no prohibitions from BC Wildfire at this time,” she said. “But always check with your local government before conducting open burning or campfires or anything like that.”

School District 73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon said Kamloops schools are prepared for the heat — each of them equipped with air conditioning, even in portables.

“We're very fortunate that we can just bring kids inside,” Nixon said.

“We just have staggered lunch hours already — we let students know to stay hydrated, to wear a hat to make sure that they're cool, and if you're feeling at all too hot to come inside. We're very good about supervisors being outside monitoring students for any sign that they would be heat fatigued.”

Proctor encouraged Kamloops residents to keep hydrated and out of the sun.