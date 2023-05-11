Man alleged to have stolen from Valleyview store with kid in tow

Photo: RCMP

Police are trying to track down a man alleged to have stolen items from a Valleyview store with a young boy in tow.

According to police, a man and a boy entered a store int he 2100-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the man stole a Fill-Rite fuel pump and a pair of shears before leaving with the boy in a truck with stolen license plates.

“The suspect was in the company of a school-age boy, approximately eight to 10 years old,” she said.

“We are releasing an image of the suspect and a non-identifying image of the boy in hopes that someone from the public will recognize them and contact police so that we may further the investigation.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing an orange hoodie with a white logo. He was also wearing a black baseball cap with sunglasses on top, dark pants and grey shoes.

The boy is described as white and between the ages of eight and 10. He has light-coloured hair and was wearing dark clothing, including a hoodie with a red logo.

Evelyn said the pair left in a white Ford F-250 with license plates that were reported stolen out of Merritt.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can call police at 250-828-3000.