City of Kamloops says two splash parks will open this weekend amid heat wave

Photo: Ryan Brodie/Google Maps McGowan Park

Two city splash parks will open just in time for a heat wave forecast for Kamloops this weekend.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the Albert McGowan and Westsyde water parks will open on Saturday at 10 a.m.

All other city water parks, including McDonald Park, the Prince Charles Park wading pool, and the long-awaited accessible spray park at Riverside Park will be open on May 20.

A ribbon-cutting event, including children’s activities and food trucks, will be held at Riverside Park on May 20 to celebrate the opening of the spray park and inclusive playground.