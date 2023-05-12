Councillors push back on 'inappropriate' comments from Kamloops mayor

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops city councillor says comments made about his wife and business connections by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson during a committee meeting Thursday were “inappropriate,” and such behaviour has no place around the council table.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly is the chair of a select governance committee tasked with reviewing committee structure and terms of reference in the wake of sweeping changes made by the mayor to the city’s standing committees.

Hamer-Jackson chose to remove some councillors as chairs and appoint citizens to committees — including some friends and people who financially supported his election campaign. He has since maintained he chose the individuals based solely on their expertise.

The governance committee held what is intended to be its final meeting on Thursday, approving a number of recommendations that will go before council for adoption at a future date.

During the meeting, Hamer-Jackson repeatedly brought up the mayor’s role, as laid out in the community charter, to establish appointments to standing committees.

Hamer-Jackson then told the committee he had previously been concerned about O’Reilly chairing the now-paused development and sustainability standing committee due to the councillor’s business connections, and because O’Reilly’s wife works in the city's planning department.

O’Reilly is the president and CEO of Comet Industries. The company plans to turn a 190-acre parcel of land in southwest Kamloops into a light industrial subdivision. O’Reilly has recused himself from discussion and votes whenever the matter has come before council.

Hamer-Jackson said as mayor, he’s the one who was responsible for picking the committee members — and he needed to avoid any perceived conflict.

“All I was trying to do is trying to alleviate any type of issues that would happen through the city,” he said.

Bepple spoke up, objecting to Hamer-Jackson’s comments. She said all council members will need to declare a conflict of interest at some point during their time in office.

“That is the responsibility that we have to do, and that's what we signed up for. To dismiss somebody from a committee, you might as well just dismiss them from the entire council chamber. But that doesn't make sense,” Bepple said.

“When there is a conflict, it's up to the responsibility of the individual to declare the conflict and excuse themselves from the discussion. It is not up to the mayor or any other colleague to make that decision for a member of council.

“So I take exception that you would make a decision for a colleague as to whether they have the ability to declare a conflict of interest.”

O’Reilly also responded to Hamer-Jackson.

“It's one thing that you have sat here today and questioned my professional integrity — but you have done that to multiple councillors around the table,” he said.

“This isn't about one minor change that you had made. And that's not why we ended up here. This was a wholesale change.”

O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops after the meeting that he doesn’t think there’s room for any elected official to make these types of comments about their colleagues.

“Whether it was myself or any other of the elected officials around the table, it is not fair game. That is not the place for this and it never should be,” O’Reilly said.

“We can't control one another, but we can let people know what we think is appropriate or inappropriate. And to me that's inappropriate — not just for myself, but anyone.”

When asked if the comment was an example of the mayor crossing personal and professional boundaries — as was generally referenced in group statement written by councillors responding to committee changes in March — O’Reilly said such instances took place several times over the past six months.

“They continue to this day,” he said.

When Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson after the meeting if he felt he was crossing a line, the mayor said, “that’s not what it’s about.”

“I'm the one at the end of the day that had to establish the committee. So if we can alleviate any kind of problems, well, why wouldn't we,” he said.

When asked why the mayor wouldn’t trust councillors to be able to make their own conflict of interest decisions on a case-by-case basis, Hamer-Jackson said “it’s not really about that.”

“When I'm picking the committee, I want to try to alleviate anything that might go against the corporation,” he said.