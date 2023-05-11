New committee structure to go to council, but mayor not on board

Photo: Castanet

A select committee tasked with studying City of Kamloops council committee structure has endorsed a nimble new approach to employing committees for different areas of city business, despite the mayor's opposition.

The council committee governance select committee conducted what is intended to be its final meeting on Thursday.

Members voted to endorse a hybrid approach, meaning different committees — standing, select or subcommittees — might be put in place depending on the specific type of work required for each city department.

A report with all recommendations endorsed by the governance committee will come before council at a later date for final approval.

“I think the options that we put forward today and were voted on will be best for council,” Coun. Mike O’Reilly, committee chair, told Castanet Kamloops.

The governance committee was struck after Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson made sweeping changes to the city's standing committees, including removing some councillors as chairs and adding citizens — some of them friends and election campaign supporters.

Amid concerns around the lack of an equitable application process, council voted to suspend those committees and conduct further research into committee structure and the city’s terms of reference.

Amanda Passmore, deputy corporate officer for the City of Kamloops, told the governance committee that staff reached out to 11 municipalities in order to research committees and processes for public membership.

“We realized that in essence, the mechanisms of both standing and select committees should be thought of as tools of opportunity for a council, enabling them to achieve the diverse components of their goals for the community.” Passmore said.

She said project-focused tasks could be taken on by select committees and long-term work can be undertaken by standing committees.

As per the community charter, standing committees are established by the mayor, and at least half of the appointees must be council members. Select committees are appointed by council. At least one member must be an elected council member.

The community charter states people who are not council members may be appointed to either committee. Passmore noted members of the public can’t participate in in-camera or closed meetings.

The governance committee voted 3-1 in favour of having staff prepare a bylaw amendment with operational procedures for standing and select committees, a standardized terms of reference and a transparent, fair process for appointing citizens to committees.

Committee members also voted 3-1 in favour of having staff prepare a report with details on the hybrid approach to using select and standing committees, including recommendations on a structure that will best suit each city department.

The committee also voted 3-1 in favour of a motion put forward by O’Reilly, which suggested amending council procedural bylaws to ensure standing committees are comprised of elected officials.

Passmore said she would take the recommendation, adding legal counsel would be obtained on the matter before it moved forward.

O’Reilly, Coun. Nancy Bepple and Coun. Margot Middleton voted in favour, and the lone vote in opposition for each three recommendations was Hamer-Jackson.

Throughout the meeting, Hamer-Jackson repeatedly brought up the community charter, where it says the mayor must establish standing committees, at least half the members must be council members, and that citizens may be appointed.

“I'm just wondering why this has all come up because we all agreed with these committees, the standing committees, in December of 2022. And it was only since proposing adjustments and adding one or two public to the committees that we’re here today,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Hamer-Jackson has maintained his unilateral changes were not final, despite initially telling Castanet Kamloops he wasn’t going to let council put it to a vote, and despite multiple councillors saying they were not asked for feedback on the changes, including when they received the email announcing the changes in March.