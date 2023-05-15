BCICF to distribute more than $650K to Kamloops-area charities, individuals

Photo: BCICF The first disbursement cheque presented to the Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts committee on Wednesday, May 10th. BC Interior Community Foundation secretary Cara Gates prensenting a cheque for $2021 to KFPA members Joanne Denstedt and Annette Glover, president.

The BC Interior Community Foundation says it has made more than $650,000 available in grant funding for Kamloops-area charities and individuals.

“We are thrilled to be able to distribute these funds to the people and organizations that make our communities so special," foundation President Greg Peace said in a news release.

This distribution includes grants to local charities and providing financial assistance to those in need. On Wednesday, the foundation gave a cheque worth more than $2,000 to the Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts committee.

"By providing these student awards, we are helping to create opportunities for individuals to reach their full potential and contribute to the future prosperity of our communities,” Peace said.

The BCICF is a philanthropic organization that operates endowment funds, interest from which is distributed to charities and other worthy individuals and organizations. The foundation also provides scholarships and bursaries to students pursuing post-secondary education.