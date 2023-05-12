Driver accused of killing friend in 2019 collision thought he hit log, court told

Photo: Castanet

A North Shuswap man accused of striking and killing his friend while driving dangerously in 2019 said he initially thought he ran over a log or a branch, a judge has been told.

Trevor James Bertram, 43, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on one count of dangerous driving causing death, stemming from a June 28, 2019, crash in Seymour Arm that killed 56-year-old Karen King.

Bertram is alleged to have fatally struck King while driving his pickup in reverse on a gravel road.

Court has heard Bertram was among a group of people hanging out at King’s home prior to the collision. Witnesses have said Bertram was seen drinking beer throughout the day.

Martin Wipf, who lives in Calgary but has a cabin in Seymour Arm, testified Thursday that he spoke to Bertram a few hours after the collision.

“He said he backed out of Karen King’s yard and he was backing up to go see his friends in the RV park, which is right across the road,” Wipf said.

“He said he backed up and he thought he ran over a branch or a log. He said he pulled forward, got out of his truck to see what it was and he noticed it was Karen King laying there. He said he ran to the house and told everybody to call 911.”

Mark Mutter, who was also hanging out at King’s house at the time, testified earlier this week that he heard Bertram yelling and went outside to see King gravely injured in the road.

Court heard Mutter then went to pick up Dr. Stan De Vlaming, who spends summers in Seymour Arm and treats people in the community.

“He said I had to come quick,” De Vlaming said in court on Thursday.

“I grabbed a bag of medical stuff and jumped in the truck with him. He took me to Karen’s and on the way he said it was really bad — that she’d been run over.”

De Vlaming, who described King as a friend, became emotional in court while describing the scene.

“Her limbs were sort of askew in an unnatural position, her face was all bloody and there was fluid on her face,” he said. “She looked obviously dead to me.”

De Vlaming said he checked for vitals and found none, made sure police were on their way and then helped load King’s body into am ambulance-like vehicle owned by the community of Seymour Arm.

“We couldn’t just leave her there,” he said.

Bertram’s trial is scheduled to conclude next week.