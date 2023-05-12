Memorial Cup events to feature Olympians, NHL stars, Juno-award winning acts

The Memorial Cup is bringing a series of speakers and concerts to the Tournament Capital, including Olympians, NHL players and Juno-award-winning bands.

Speakers will make appearances at the Molson Canadian Hockey House outside Sandman Centre, where they will participate in hot-stove style interviews.

“So we're bringing speakers that are well known in the world of sports or business to Kamloops, to come and share stories with our communities,” said Yves Lacasse, 2023 Memorial Cup host organizing committee chair.

“It will be a casual discussion that will be moderated by someone and just talk about their journey, their lives, what they've accomplished, maybe their thoughts on Kamloops and what they're experiencing.”

Lacasse said the he’s excited to showcase women in sports, and is bringing some of the best women in hockey to Kamloops.

Attendees will include Marie-Philip Poulin, Team Canada captain and former Canadian athlete of the year, Manon Rhéaume, the only woman to every suit up in the National Hockey League, and Olympic gold medalists Meghan Agosta and Cheryl Pounder.

Other attendees who will be making appearances include Kamloops Blazers’ owners and former NHLers Darryl Sydor, Jarome Iginla, Shane Doan and Mark Recchi.

May 29 will see Joe Caldino, a former member of the Hells Angels, present at the Hockey House.

“His story is something that applies to any communities. And Joe was part of a gang lifestyle for many years, but this changes — turned his life around,” said Lacasse.

“I’m sure there’s a message in there for kids, and there’s a message in there for parents as well.”

Memorial Cup events will kick off with a paid concert by Juno award-winning band The Glorious Sons, but subsequent performances are free to attend.

“Our goal was to make sure that everything that we did, you know, the community could come and take part and enjoy all of these festivities without having to pay large sums of money,” said Lacasse

“So we're quite excited that we've been able to accomplish that.”

Concerts will showcase Canadian country artists Gord Bamford and Dustin Bentall, Vancouver based rock bands Dear Rouge and Blonde Diamond, and various Kamloops-based performers over the course of the event.

“The hockey part is going to be absolutely amazing, but I am most proud of the work that the hosts organizing committee has done with all of the outside events,” said Lacasse.

"It's just Kamloops, and we're just proud people, you know. We love to showcase our community, and, you know, we know how to throw a party, and we're going to do it right."

The Hockey Hall of Fame will also have an exhibit set up at Kelson Hall during the Memorial Cup.

More information on events at the Molson Canadian Hockey House during the Memorial Cup is available online.