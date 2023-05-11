WCT’s Every Brilliant Thing prepares for final weekend of run

Photo: WCT Dawn Petten (performer) at a recent show of Every Brilliant Thing with audience members.

Saturday is the last night to watch Western Canada Theatre’s production of Every Brilliant Thing.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. nightly until Saturday at the Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St. Tickets are for sale on the WCT website starting at $22.

Due to the nature of the performance and venue, it is restricted to ages six and up.

Every Brilliant Thing is the story of a mother who has chronic depression, and her child creates a list of all the good things in life. It is an interactive performance that is intimately staged, described as “touching, funny and intimate” by WCT.