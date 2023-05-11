Tips sought as Mounties search for missing Kamloops man

Photo: RCMP Dylan Anthony

Kamloops Mounties are asking for tips from the public to help them track down a man missing since Tuesday.

Dylan Anthony, 32, was last seen Tuesday at the Tranquille viewpoint off Tranquille-Criss Creek Road, police said.

“It is out of character for Dylan to be missing like this and police are concerned for his wellbeing,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We’re asking the public to please contact police if they see or have any information related to Dylan’s whereabouts.”

Anthony is described as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and numerous tattoos on his face and body.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, black Nike shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Anthony’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.