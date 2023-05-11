Suspect charged after family bear sprayed during neighbour dispute, police say

Photo: Castanet

A 71-year-old North Thompson man has been charged in connection with an alleged bear spray attack that hospitalized a five-year-old girl, police say.

According to Mounties, Barriere RCMP officers were called to a report of an assault just before 9 a.m. on March 30.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said investigators determined a family was driving away from their home in a Barriere trailer park when they were involved in a verbal altercation with another resident.

Grandy said the other resident followed the family in his vehicle to another location.

“It is alleged the resident exited his vehicle and deployed bear spray into the neighbour’s car, while the couple’s five-year-old daughter was also inside,” Grandy said in a news release.

“Despite their pleas to stop, citing the child’s presence, the accused reportedly continued to spray inside their vehicle.”

Grandy said a physical altercation ensued “between all parties.”

According to police, each of the four people involved in the altercation were hospitalized as a result of the bear spray.

Mounties said the 71-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon.