Cache Creek evacuation orders extended three days with hot weather in forecast

UPDATE: 10:22 p.m.

Cache Creek evacuation orders have been extended by three days.

Residents are now not expected to return home until at least May 15, said Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre.

That’s because the warm temperatures in the immediate forecast may cause more snow melt and affect the Bonaparte River — but not right away. Coomber said the river takes a few days to register the melt.

Coomber said the village is waiting to see if things get worse. If they do, it’s expected it would happen Monday or Tuesday.

Village officials don’t know just how much infrastructure has been affected by flooding.

“As the water goes down, it reveals a little bit more [damage]. It's actually the low water, we're told by our engineers that causes the damage, not the not the high water,” Coomber said.

“So as the water goes down it erodes a little more, and we're still experiencing fairly high flows of the river. The creek isn't so bad anymore and we are fixing bank damage and infrastructure damage that it's caused. But the river is still hiding all of its little secrets.”

Coomber says the culvert on Highway 97 has suffered significant erosion damage and has uncovered one of the town’s main water mains.

Village crews are expected to begin work on the water main on Friday.

The Cache Creek community park remains off limits to the public.

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.

The Bonaparte River hasn’t seen any major breaches over its banks, but village officials in Cache Creek worry large amounts of unmelted snow could cause more flooding in the coming days as the temperature rises.

“We've been told that there are unreported large amounts of snow north of us that are just waiting for warm weather and sunshine," Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, told Castanet Kamloops.

“So that could change our outlook by early next week, because it does take a few days to move down here from the headwaters to Cache Creek itself.”

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 34 C in the village on Sunday.

Cache Creek will be on increased water restrictions this weekend as work is done to fix a major water line.

Coomber said the village lifted many water restrictions earlier this week, but Stage 4 restrictions are set to return on Saturday for residents living north of Todd Road.

“That means that use of water is restricted to drinking cooking, hygiene and fire prevention if needed,” said Coomber.

She said repairs are being completed on some of Cache Creek’s damaged infrastructure, and firefighters are cleaning mud and debris out of the firehall with shovels.

UPDATE: 10:01 a.m.

Six more Cache Creek properties were ordered evacuated overnight, with some residents’ basements becoming flooded from groundwater.

Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, said Thursday riving levels in the Bonaparte River have caused groundwater to flood some properties’ basements.

“There is groundwater coming up — doesn’t only come over the banks,” she said.

“The river comes up through the ground in some areas, too, and that is affecting a lot of people’s basements who live on the riverside.”

Coomber said from downtown Cache Creek, it appears the river is six to eight inches from breaching its banks and is running fast.

Flood mitigation work has shifted from Cache Creek itself to the river, where concerns now lie.

“Lot’s of work going on pulling out all the stuff that we put in during response in the creek,” Coomber said.

“We’re still watching the river, discussing how we’re going to repair some of the damaged infrastructure to the village.”

Comber said the village is prepared for the worst, but thankfully the river seems to be holding its position.

“It doesn't appear to have breached the the top of the banks yet,” she said.

“We're holding our fingers crossed.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Cache Creek residents who have already weathered one round of devastating flooding in recent days watched the Bonaparte River as it surged high and fast on its course through the village on Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders have been issued for more than 100 homes located on the banks of the river as it rose past historic record high water levels on Tuesday. About 300 residents were told to leave the village and make their way to Kamloops.

Karla Hein, who has lived in Cache Creek for 12 years, said many of the residents evacuated are seniors — some of whom have pets.

“They’ve been uprooted,” Hein said.

“It's a scary situation. The river still can come up higher, as everyone knows. We’re going to be hitting those high numbers. There’s still snow up there and everything’s melting.”

Hein said Cache Creek has “endured a lot” through recent wildfires, floods and the pandemic.

“We still stand here with our heads up, trying to make it every day and be proud of where we live and unite together,” she said.

“We're just hoping everybody else can understand and maybe come out and help where they can or support. Smile at our seniors that are in Kamloops. They're going to need all the support that they can when they're there.”

Peter White said he was planning to head to Kamloops as his property was under an evacuation order, but as of Wednesday afternoon, “the water is a long ways away.”

“A lot of my neighbours, they don’t figure it's going to get up to where they live at,” White said, adding another property, located closer to the water, might be at risk.

“This place got flooded up before, and they do have water there now — but not a bunch. But if [the river] goes up they'll have water there, no doubt about it.”

Wendy Coomber, information officer with the Cache Creek emergency operations centre, said Wednesday the BC River Forecast Centre had advised officials the Bonaparte had levelled off, but with high temperatures in the forecast and some snowpack remaining, the village was remaining cautious.

“Looking at the the stream flow figures, it seems to be correct. But typically the river does its thing in the wee hours late at night and first thing in the morning. So we'll wait and see what happens,” she said.

Coomber said the river is causing some erosion, and it will be difficult to tell just how much damage has happened near its banks until the water level decreases.

In regards to last week’s flooding, Coomber said crews are still evaluating “considerable” damage which happened when Cache Creek, swollen with snow melt, surged past its banks.

She said firefighters were in the process of digging out mud from the fire hall which flooded last week, and the village is working on a way to get debris out of other impacted places.

“We will be putting a call out for volunteers, because a lot of the people who are affected by mud and debris are out on evacuation right now so you can't go close to their residences,” she said.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said the village is expecting 34 C temperatures by the weekend, and he expects more water to come down the Bonaparte River.

Ranta said as far as the creek is concerned, more water came down last week “than we’ve ever seen before, in the last 50 years for sure," but levels have since receded.

He said it will likely take months to restore the community to how it was before the flooding.

Hein said the town needs help from other levels of government.

“We want the help. We need the help to make this last, we’re a main hub,” she said.

Hein said it’s been difficult to watch the devastation happen to the community. She said many residents haven’t been able to work due to the flooding, and some businesses have been ruined.

“We're really trying to come together as a community and just help where we can," she said.

"We want to make sure people survive this and this town keeps going.”