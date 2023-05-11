Kamloops Food Policy Council is seeking new volunteer board members.

Photo: Kamloops Food Policy Council

The Kamloops Food Policy Council (KFPC) is looking for new members to join its board.

The board is made up of volunteers interested in building a sustainable food system and supporting the work of the KFPC.

No experience on a board is necessary, but candidates must have a passion for food and experience in at least one of the following areas: food insecurity, loss of cultural connection to food, food production, advocacy, social justice, finance, business, human resources or non-profit governance.

Board members are expected to spend about eight hours a month on duties, which include monthly meetings.

The application can be found online.

For more information, email the KFPC or call 250-540-0888.