Kamloops-area residents warned to be prepared in case of flooding, wildfires, slides

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Dripping Water Wildfire

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is reminding people to be prepared for the worst amid ongoing flooding and wildfires in B.C.

The TNRD's emergency operations centre has been active since April 29 in response to wildfire and flooding throughout the region.

“Given the flooding occurring in many areas of our region and the disastrous events we’ve faced in recent years, it’s never been more important to be prepared and have a plan,” said Kevin Skrepnek, the TNRD's manager of community and emergency services.

“There are many straightforward measures that residents can take to get ready for an emergency.”

The TNRD said that it’s crucial for residents to FireSmart their property to increase their resistance to wildfire.

Residents within TNRD Electoral Area should also ensure that their house numbers are clearly visible on their property to ensure first responders can reach the property during an emergency. House numbers should be visible and at least 8-10 centimetres in height, according to the TNRD.

Incoming warm weather is set to peak early next week, increasing the risk of wildfires and flooding in B.C.

Flood Warnings, Flood Watches and High Streamflow Advisories issued by the BC River Forecast remain in place, with evacuation orders and alerts in place in Cache Creek.

The TNRD said requests for sand or sandbags, or reports of flooding, can be made to the emergency operations centre at 250-377-7188.

More information on emergency preparedness is available on the TNRD website.