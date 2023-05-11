214534
Kamloops  

Man pleads guilty in violent attack that left girlfriend with broken nose, swollen face

Guilty plea in bloody attack

A Kamloops-area man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from a bloody assault that left his girlfriend with a broken nose and swollen eyes.

Karl Christian Duhamel, 41, was charged with one count of aggravated assault following a 2021 incident in Ashcroft. He pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to the lesser included offence of assault causing bodily harm.

Court heard Duhamel was working as a bartender at the Ashcroft River Inn Pub on Sept. 3, 2021. He was alone with his girlfriend inside the bar after closing time when he launched into a violent attack.

“The accused suddenly delivered a number of blows to the victim’s face,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“The victim was eventually able to flee the pub and run to a nearby gas station, where she was helped by a civilian witness. There’s evidence from other civilian witnesses that the accused attempted to clean up the bloody bar area.”

Varesi said the woman was left with a broken nose, lacerations to her scalp and lip and “significant swelling” to her forehead and eyes.

Duhamel had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to appear for a previous court date.

Defence lawyer Cam Johnson said Duhamel is now living at a treatment centre in Alberta, where he intends to stay until August.

He is slated to return to court for sentencing in September.

