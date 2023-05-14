Two people arrested, drugs seized after police swarm Aberdeen storage facility

Photo: Glacier Media

Police seized drugs and arrested two people last weekend after a weapons complaint at an Aberdeen storage facility.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties were called to the business on Sunday.

“A person had allegedly took someone else’s vehicle, was actively refusing to return it to them, and possibly in possession of a firearm,” she said in a news release.

Evelyn said officers arrested two suspects and seized several bags of illegal drugs, but no firearm was found. Both suspects were released pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.