Photo: Colin Dacre

A Chase man won't be allowed to drive for three months after crashing into a hydro pole last week, police say.

Mounties were called to a report of a collision along Sydney Avenue on Sunday night. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the driver refused to take a breath test.

She said he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.