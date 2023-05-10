RCMP vehicle rammed, damaged by fleeing suspect, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A police cruiser was damaged over the weekend when it was struck by a vehicle being driven by a fleeing suspect, Mounties say.

According to police, an officer was conducting patrols in the Mount Paul Way area and observed a vehicle between two businesses. The officer approached the vehicle and it began to move away.

“During the officer’s investigation, drug paraphernalia and suspected weapons were observed,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the vehicle struck an RCMP cruiser while fleeing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tk’emlups rural RCMP at 250-314-1800.