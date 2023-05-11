Hockey Hall of Fame brings history, interactive exhibits and maybe Lord Stanley

Photo: Hockey Hall of Fame It's not yet known whether the Stanley Cup will be among the pieces of hockey history set up at Kelson Hall on St. Paul Street during the Memorial Cup as part of a temporary Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is coming to the Tournament Capital, bringing with it some of the sport's most prized artifacts and trophies.

The hall of fame will be set up at Kelson Hall on St. Paul Street from May 26 to June 4 as part of a series of events being staged for the Memorial Cup.

“This is going to be an opportunity for us to showcase hockey history. We're going to have a lot of trophies and artifacts that will come from the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto,” said Yves Lacasse, 2023 Memorial Cup host organizing committee chair.

“It's going to be pretty cool for families to come and walk around Kelson Hall and see all of the good stuff that we're going to have in there.”

The hall of fame will feature trophies and artifacts from each of Canada's three major-junior hockey leagues, as well as the World Junior Championship and the NHL.

Lacasse said the committee is still in talks with the Hall of Fame in Toronto and can’t confirm if the most famous piece of hockey hardware will make an appearance.

“We're hoping that we're going to have the Stanley Cup in here, but we're still in negotiations with them right now,” he said.

Lacasse said there will be interactive exhibits for families to experience, as well as unique offerings like a First Nations hockey exhibit.

The hall of fame will also showcase some of the Kamloops Blazers most esteemed alumnus, including Shane Doan, Darryl Sydor, Jarome Iginla, Scott Niedermayer and Mark Recchi.

Some of those former Blazers — namely Iginla and Niedermayer — will be appearing for leadership talks held at the Molson Canadian Hockey House, located in the rear parking lot of Sandman Centre.

Lacasse said the Hockey Hall of Fame will be a unique opportunity for Kamloops, with the exhibits being imported directly from Toronto.

“Unless you've been to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, you don't have an opportunity to see these trophies,” said Lacasse.

“We hope to see a lot of people rotating through the Kelson Hall — to come in and enjoy. This is going to be a pretty unique opportunity.”

The Hall of Fame will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and will be free to visit.