The Alzheimer’s Society hopes to help erase stigma with Walk for Alzheimer’s on May 28th

Photo: Alzheimer Society of British Columbia The Walk for Alzheimer's is May 28th at the TCC indoor track.

There are a little more than two weeks left until the 2023 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's takes over the Tournament Capital Centre's indoor track.

The event will run on May 28, with registration at 9 a.m. and opening ceremonies at 10 a.m., followed immediately by the walk.

Organizers hope to raise $75,000 at the event, all of which will go toward helping people in the Kamloops area.

Co-chair Sheila Minten said the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. provides valuable programming for people with dementia, as well as their families and caregivers.

“I just want to ensure that the Alzheimer’s Society has the money to continue to operate and be open to everybody,” she said.

The Alzheimer's Society of B.C. aims to build awareness and erase the stigma of people with Alzheimer’s. Minten said she wants the event to help people who are diagnosed not feel ashamed or that they might lose loved ones if they receive a diagnosis.

“A lot of people don’t want people to know that they have Alzheimer’s because of the stigma,” Minten said.

Minten said the event is important to her personally because her mom was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s quite young. She said her sister and mom have both taken part in many programs that the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. has offered.

All of the programs that the Alzheimer’s Society provides are completely free to anyone, and can help people with a diagnosis that do not know how to proceed.

This walk is open to everyone, has no age limit and is inclusive to all abilities. Attendees are encouraged to do as many laps as they are capable of.