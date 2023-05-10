Shuswap Road crash kills one motorcyclist, injures another

Photo: Glacier Media

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Shuswap Road, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Shuswap Road near Miner Road, between Sun Rivers and Lafarge, just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Officers arrived to find civilians performing first aid on one of the motorcyclists injured in the crash, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A second motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Evelyn said investigators do not suspect criminality in the crash. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.