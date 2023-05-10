Luxury sports car impounded, driver facing charges after being clocked at 262 km/h on Coq: police

Photo: BC Highway Patrol

Police have impounded a luxury sports car after it was clocked at more than 260 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt.

According to the BC Highway Patrol, the American driver has also been given a court date with charges pending.

Police said a BCHP officer was conducting patrols in the northbound lanes of the Coquihalla about 20 kilometres south of Merritt on Sunday when he spotted the speeding sports car.

“The officer observed a red Alfa Romeo Giulia rapidly overtaking two vehicles and established that the vehicle was travelling at a speed of 262 km/h in the posted 120 km/h zone,” BCHP Cpl. Mike Moore said in a news release.

“The driver was stopped and the vehicle that he was driving was promptly impounded.”

The driver, a man in his 50s from Washington state, is facing potential charges and has been issued a summons for court next month.

Police said May is High Risk Driving Awareness Month in B.C., and BCHP officers are focusing on dangerous driving on the province’s highways.