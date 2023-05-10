Three more weeks to nominate Kamloops businesses for chamber awards

Photo: Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Noble Pig partner Maeghan Summers accepts the business of the year award in November at the 2022 Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

There are still three weeks to get nominations in for the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce’s 37th-annual Business Excellence Awards.

The deadline to nominate is May 31. Nominations can be submitted online.

The nominee breakfast is slated to take place June 9 and finalists will be unveiled on July 20.

The Business Excellence Awards gala will take place on Oct. 26.

Last year, The Noble Pig and ARPA Investments’ Joshua Knaak were the big winners at the event.

Categories are City of Kamloops community service award, Open Door Group inclusive leadership award, Rocky Mountaineer environmental leadership award, Cutting Edge Consulting 1-10 staff award, Kamloops This Week service provider 11-plus staff award, BCLC innovation award, New Gold excellence in trades, Andre’s Electronic Experts retailer of the year, Surerus Murphy Joint Venture not-for-profit of the year, Community Futures Central Interior First Nations employer of the year, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Indigenous business excellence award, Community Futures Thompson Country emerging business of the year, TRU Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics young entrepreneur of the year, Venture Kamloops small business of the year, Abbott Wealth Management - Harbourfront Wealth Management business person of the year and FIT Financial business of the year.