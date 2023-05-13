Kate Belton, Matt Barker bring comedy show We Used to Date to The Effie

Photo: Effie Arts Collective

Comedians Kate Belton and Matt Barker are returning to The Effie Arts Collective with their We Used to Date show.

In this show Belton and Barker explore breakups, relationships and love. Both Belton and Barker have been featured on JFL Northwest and CBC’s Laugh Out Loud.

“Kate and Matt are two of the Interior’s best comedians,” the Effie Arts Collective said in a press release.

The 19-plus show is on Thursday, May 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $20 online.

Attendees will also be able to order food from a special menu provided by Hatsuki Sushi.