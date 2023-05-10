Mounties release new photo of suspect in attack on teen on McArthur Island

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Police have released another image of the suspect in an assault on a youth at McArthur Island Park, in the hopes of identifying and arresting the man.

Just before 6 p.m. on April 4, Mounties responded to a report that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted at the McArthur Island skate park by an adult man.

A media release was issued by police in April requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

“Police are hopeful that by releasing the additional, clearer image obtained following the initial appeal, officers will be able to gather more information to help them secure a suspect ID and further the investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man with a reddish beard, approximately 35 years old, who was wearing dark pants, dark running shoes, a black hat, an orange hoodie and a grey hoodie with a graphic blue t-shirt.

The new image shows the suspect without his hat and shirts.

Anyone who can identify the man are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.