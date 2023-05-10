City council approves plan to redevelop homeless shelter site into car wash

Photo: City of Kamloops/BFA Studio Architects A rendering of the car wash that is slated to replace the Merit Place homeless shelter located at 725 Notre Dame Dr.

Kamloops city councillors have given unanimous approval to a plan that would see the former Greyhound depot on Notre Dame Drive — home now to a homeless shelter — redeveloped into a car wash.

The Merit Place shelter, 725 Notre Dame Dr., houses as many as 50 people, according to BC Housing. The lease on the facility was recently extended to 2025, after which it will be redeveloped.

City council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a plan to redevelop the site into a car wash. Construction is slated to begin after the shelter's lease expires in March of 2025.

The developer will be on the hook for a new sidewalk along Laval Crescent and median work on Notre Dame Drive.

BC Housing said it is working with the City of Kamloops and other local partners to find other shelter locations.