Kamloops council strikes new committee to look at street disorder

A new community policing committee will be struck in order to find solutions for street disorder after a Kamloops councillor’s motion was approved by city council on Tuesday.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter’s motion to establish the select committee comes on the heels of another council decision to have staff prepare bylaw changes that will see drug use prohibited in some public spaces.

She said the new committee would specifically look into obtaining peace officer status for the city’s community services officers, adding she believes Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley is “tremendously supportive” of this prospect.

“This is where that program is supposed to go. We should be able to have a tiered program that allows folks who are CSOs be able to respond to dog calls, parking tickets, those kinds of things, all the way up to somebody who begins those police files and operates as a junior police,” Neustaeter said.

“That would create a tremendous alleviation of stress on our RCMP and build that capacity.”

Neustaeter’s motion directs council to authorize the committee “for the purposes of developing and recommending solutions for deterring social disorder and supporting those providing enforcement.”

The motion suggests the select committee involve the same representatives as the currently paused community and protective services standing committee. Coun. Kelly Hall will chair, and Neustaeter and Coun. Dale Bass will be committee members, although other council members are invited to join if they wish to participate.

“This was a discussion that had started at that committee level, and feels very urgent both to our community and also to our staff who are looking to providing the support that we need,” Neustaeter said.

The activities of standing committees have been paused by council after Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson appointed members of the public to serve on the committees, including some who financially supported his election campaign. Hamer-Jackson has since decided to withdraw those appointments.

Hamer-Jackson said he wouldn’t support Neustaeter’s motion, asking why the new committee doesn’t have any members of the public or “local experts” involved.

He suggested Neustaeter make an amendment that the committee include “citizens of the community that are very well-versed in policing, an ex-attorney general or something like that” — a reference to Bud Smith, who he previously appointed to the community and protective services standing committee.

He also wondered why councillors weren’t waiting until an ongoing review of standing committee terms of reference could be further discussed.

Neustaeter said she believed community safety couldn’t wait.

“I find it surprising that anyone who had safety at the forefront of their mind would not support this and get this going," she said.

Coun. Dale Bass noted the select committee could get feedback from the community and local experts through liaising with the “public-dominated” Safe and Secure Kamloops engagement groups.

Safe and Secure Kamloops involves business and neighbourhood association representatives, social agency representatives and members from Kamloops Fire Rescue and RCMP.

Many councillors spoke in favour of forming the select committee and further developing the CSO program.

However, Coun. Nancy Bepple said she was “reluctant” to move forward with the motion, as the issues in the community were about housing, drug dependencies and mental illness — root causes that can’t be solved by policing.

“To start looking at social disorder in our community primarily from a policing and peace officer perspective, I think doesn’t look at where those problems are starting,” Bepple said.

Bass said she agreed with Bepple, although she appreciated Neustaeter’s intent.

“I have some concerns about what we mean by social disorder. Are we criminalizing the unhoused because we're lumping them into social disorder?” Bass asked, adding she wants to see how the CSO outreach teams are working before moving forward.

While Bass, Bepple and Hamer-Jackson were opposed, Neustaeter’s motion passed with a 6-3 vote.

This is the third select committee to be struck since council's standing committees were paused. Two others were created upon recommendations from city staff in order to ensure certain city business could continue uninterrupted.