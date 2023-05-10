Cache Creek officials cautiously optimistic as Bonaparte River level stabilizes

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Bonaparte River flowing through Cache Creek on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 1:48 p.m.

The Bonaparte River in Cache Creek appears to have plateaued, but village officials say they will take a cautious approach when it comes to allowing evacuees back to their homes.

Wendy Coomber, the village’s emergency operations centre information officer, said the B.C. River Forecast Centre has told municipal officials that the river appears to have “levelled off.”

“We’re not sure if we believe them, but we’d like to,” she said on Wednesday afternoon.

“Looking at the streamflow figures it seems to be correct, but the river does its thing in the wee hours late at night and first thing in the morning, so we’ll wait and see what happens.”

An estimated 300 Cache Creek residents were forced to flee their homes on Tuesday evening when municipal officials issued a wide-ranging evacuation order.

Coomber said the village is far from out of the woods.

“They’re still predicting rain in the forecast for tonight, which could change things, as well,” she said.

“Warmer temperatures into the weekend, they tell us there’s a little bit of snow left that could have an impact on the river.”

According to Coomber, the river is causing erosion to properties in the village.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 11:56 a.m.

Dozens of Cache Creek evacuees have been processed at an emergency services centre set up on McArthur Island since hundreds of people were ordered to leave their homes Tuesday due to potential flooding.

“The numbers are kind of fluctuating as evacuees come in,” Will Beatty, City of Kamloops emergency preparedness manager, told Castanet.

“We processed 20-plus applications for support yesterday and continue to do that on an as-needed basis.”

There were about a dozen evacuees present at the centre on Wednesday morning when a Castanet reporter stopped by.

Beatty is encouraging evacuees or potential evacuees to pre-register with the B.C. Service Card app, which streamlines the process.

He’s also encouraging evacuees to stay with friends and family if possible. Those evacuees would still be eligible for emergency support.

“Personal preparedness is best here,” he said.

“If you’ve got family or friends that you can stay with, that is the best option — then we can provide supports remotely.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 11:26 a.m.

The Village of Cache Creek has closed its offices to the public to allow staff to respond to the ongoing flooding emergency in the community.

Residents were notified Wednesday morning that the village offices are now closed. Anyone in need of assistance can still phone the office at 250-457-6237.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter in Cache Creek. This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 9:32 a.m.

The Bonaparte River is still rising in Cache Creek, where hundreds of residents were forced to flee Tuesday evening.

“We’ve got a little bit of water, but nothing too drastic at this point,” Wendy Coomber, the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre information officer, told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday morning.

“The river level is inching up very slowly, so I think if we’re going to be facing any kind of flooding we’re going to have a lot of notice — that’s what we’re hoping, anyway.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

A village spokesperson estimated hundreds of Cache Creek residents were impacted by evacuation orders put in place on Tuesday evening as Bonaparte River water levels rose.

The Cache Creek emergency operations centre placed more than 100 homes along the river on evacuation order, with residents told to go to an Emergency Support Services centre set up in Kamloops.

Wendy Coomber, EOC information officer, estimated on Tuesday night about 300 people were heading out of the village to Kamloops. She said officials felt it best to err on the side of caution, issuing evacuation orders while there was still some daylight left on Tuesday.

“All indications are that we will see some flooding by tomorrow,” Coomber said.

As Bonaparte River surged past record levels, Coomber said she didn’t know what the next couple of days might bring.

She noted the village has experienced flooding before, but “it never gets any easier.”

“People are tired of the flooding. We saw some sunshine today, and that was quite nice — may have picked up a few low spirits, but there's such a mess around town, piles of debris and sludge, mud from the creek bank,” she said.

Eight village properties along Cache Creek — which experienced heavy flooding last week — remain on evacuation order. Heavy equipment continues to operate along the creek banks.

Coomber said there’s a lot of work that has to be done in town to deal with the damage continuing to be dealt by floodwaters.

“Highway 97 is a mess around the culvert that goes underneath it," she said.

"Quartz Road is in a mess over by the culvert by the fire hall. These are all sorts of depressing reminders of what we've been through for the last few days — and what hasn't ceased to happen yet.”

Residents are asked to stay away from active work zones, and to be mindful of their safety.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the village said people should keep an eye out for their neighbours and be ready to provide help if needed.

A state of local emergency put in place for the village has been extended until May 13.

Highways are open to single-lane alternating traffic, but Coomber said drivers were experiencing 30- to 40-minute delays on Tuesday.

“If you don't need to be in Cache Creek, then consider staying home for now,” she said.